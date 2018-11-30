Hry govt to organise yatra to commemorate Guru Nanak's 550th anniversary

Kurukshetra, Nov 30 (PTI) The Haryana government will organise a yatra that will cover all the places in the state visited by Guru Nanak Dev, to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikhism's founder.The government has already identified such places, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said at a state-level committee meeting.Haryana and Punjab will organise a series of events throughout 2019 when the 550th birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru falls.Earlier, Khattar had sought suggestions from the members of the committee for the year-long celebrations which will continue till November next year.The state government has constituted a 100-member organising committee under the chairmanship of the chief minister.According to an official statement, Khattar said the yatra would pass through different parts of the state. He said that an application would be developed soon having information about the places visited by Guru Nanak Dev, year of his visit and other relevant information.The state government would also consider the matter of taking the devotes to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan on the occasion of 550th 'Parkash Purb' (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev next year and the same would be taken up with the central government, he added.To apprise the young generation about his life and teachings, seminars and competitions would be organised in schools, colleges and universities as a part of the year long celebrations. PTI CORR SUN DPB