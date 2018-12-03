Hry govt to run special campaign to make students aware of harmful effects of drugs

Chandigarh, Dec 3 (PTI) The Haryana government Monday said it will run a special campaign in the state to make students of all education institutions aware of harmful effects of drug abuse.Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said the state government has been spreading awareness about ill-effects of drug abuse among the youth.He said that though there are laws to put a check on drug addiction and its abuse, but being a social issue it could be completely eliminated only with good moral values and awareness among youth.Teachers have great impact on students so they should make them conscious about the ill effects of drugs, he said in a statement here.The minister said that the Police Department has been taking strict action against those indulging in drug trafficking.He informed that more than 50 drug de-addiction centres are being run across the state. PTI SUN DPB