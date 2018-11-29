Hry has sizeable contribution in armed forces: Khattar

Chandigarh, Nov 29 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Thursday though the state has a sizeable contribution of around 10 per cent in the armed forces, efforts are being made to increase their strength.While speaking at the Civil Military Liaison Conference here on Thursday, Khattar offered all support and cooperation. He said he would provide land to the Army for setting up an armed forces preparatory institute in the state so that maximum youth could join the forces.General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Western Command Lt General Surinder Singh, Chief of Staff of the Western Command P M Bali and other senior officers of the state government and the Army were also present on this occasion.While describing Haryana as the state of 'Jawan and Kisan' (land of soldiers and farmers), he said that at present the contribution of the state in the armed forces is nearly 10 per cent, which he said was "significant". "To achieve this, we are ready to give all support and cooperation including the land to the Army for the setting up of a preparatory institute in the state so that maximum youth could join the armed forces. Recently, the village panchayat Khanda in district Sonipat has offered 50 acres of land for setting up of Armed forces' preparatory institute," he added. PTI SUN DPBDPB