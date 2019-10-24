Hry minister Abhimanyu loses to JJP candidate from Narnaund constituency

Chandigarh, Oct 24 (PTI) Haryana's Finance Minister Abhimanyu lost to Jannayak Janata Party candidate Ram Kumar Gautam from the Narnaund constituency in Hisar district.Abhimanyu, a senior leader, was defeated by Gautam by a margin of 12,029 votes, as per the result declared by the Election Commission.Gautam has also remained a former MLA of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).Meanwhile, from Prithla segment, Nayan Pal Rawat, an Independent, registered a win over Congress' Raghubir Tewatia by a margin of 16,429 votes. PTI SUN VSD KJKJ