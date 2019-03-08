Hry signs MoU with Survey of India for geo-referenced cadastral revenue maps

Chandigarh, Mar 8 (PTI) The Haryana government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Survey of India for preparing geo-referenced cadastral revenue maps in the state for which unmanned aerial vehicles or drones would be used.According to an official release the project will cover the entire 44,000 sq km of the state.The project aims to replace existing manual revenue maps with updated geo-referenced digitized cadastral maps and maps of every property. It will enhance the efficiency of revenue administration and help to plan development projects better, it said.The MoU was signed by Surveyor General of India Lt. General Girish Kumar on behalf of the Survey of India and by the Secretary Revenue, Vijayendra Kumar, on behalf of the Haryana government in presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other ministers.A digitized, geo-referenced, accurate and up-to-date map of each land parcel and each property in urban areas will get generated and it will be completed in 18 months, according to the release.The drone or UAV-based survey not only takes lesser time but also costs less than the manual approach and eliminates human interference. PTI CHS NSDNSD