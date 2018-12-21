Hry to constitute social security board for unorganised workers

Chandigarh, Dec 21 (PTI) The Haryana government has decided to constitute a social security board for the socio-economic development of unorganised workers in the state, an official statement said on Friday.The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.The board would be constituted under the Unorganised Workers Social Security Act, 2008, the statement said.It will give recommendations to the state government for formulating suitable schemes for unorganised sector workers and monitor such social welfare schemes, it said.Besides, the board would also review the usage of funds under various schemes and undertake such other functions as are assigned to it by the state government from time to time, it added.It will be chaired by the labour and employment minister and the principal secretary or secretary, labour, will be the member secretary, ex-officio, the statement said.Twenty-eight members will be nominated by the state government, out of which seven will represent the unorganised workers, it said.In another decision, the cabinet approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) amongst the shareholder states for the construction of Kishau and Renuka multipurpose projects on river Yamuna and its tributaries.The cabinet also granted ex-post facto approval of signing the MoU of Lakhwar project.These three multipurpose projects are proposed to be constructed on river Yamuna and two of its tributaries -- Giri and Tons, the statement said.These projects have now been declared as projects of national importance and 90 per cent funding of water component for them will be given by the Centre, it said.According to the statement, the remaining 10 per cent funding of water component will be borne by shareholder states in proportion to their share of water.Haryana has a share of 47.8 per cent in Yamuna waters, it said.Khattar had signed the Lakhwar project MoU on August 28 and the remaining two are likely to be signed in near future, it added.Haryana's share in Lakhwar, Kishau and Renuka dams is approximately 177 cusecs, 709 cusecs and 266 cusecs, respectively, according to the MoU.The cabinet also approved amendment in the policy parameters for conversion of residential plots for commercial use and regularisation of illegal conversions, the statement said.It was also decided to summon the winter session of Haryana Assembly from December 28, it said. PTI SUN DIVDIV