Hry to start 4th batch of 'Good Governance Associates' programme from Jul 21: Official

/R Chandigarh, May 26 (PTI) The Haryana government will start the fourth batch of the 'Chief Minister's Good Governance Associates' (CMGGA) programme from July 21, an official said Sunday. Project Director, CMGGA, Rakesh Gupta said the programme has been a "success" since its launch four years ago. He said the "ambitious programme" involves youth as change makers in ensuring good governance and provides a platform to the young talent across the country towards creating social impact by working directly with the district administration and the chief minister's office. "The process of selection of 25 associates under the CMGGA would start from June 1. After the completion of the selection process, the batch would start working in tandem with the chief minister's office and district administrations from July 21," Gupta said in a statement. He said the selected candidates would be placed across 22 districts in the state and would assist in implementing innovative approaches, ensuring transparency, efficiency and accountability of the government initiatives. "The associates spend six-seven weeks in districts followed by a week-long forum at Ashoka University, Sonipat, the knowledge partner of the programme, to discuss challenges and way forward across work modules," he said. Gupta said, "The youth from across the country can learn more about the importance of good governance by working closely with the system, driving policy changes and creating mass impact for the citizens across various domains, including education, health, transport and roadways, cleanliness, gender issues, citizen service delivery and infrastructural improvements," he said. He said a total of 80 associates from the last three years have worked on multiple programmes and attained "impressive achievements". "They ensured smooth implementation of the flagship programme of the state. Many of them are now working with UN organisations, national and international NGOs, government think tanks such as Niti Aayog, and consultancy firms as well. Some have gone to venture into the entrepreneurship journey," Gupta said. He said the Haryana government has been "successful" in ensuring good governance in the state by adopting various new strategies. "It is the vision of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to involve and leverage youth, their energy and fresh innovation in ensuring good governance. These timely updates, gap areas and suggestions are directly reported to the chief minister every three months by the CMGGAs," he said. Gupta said Haryana has digitised over 480 services across 35 departments on a single online platform called 'Antyodaya Saral'. He said the state has made systematic reforms in education and improving learning level outcomes of students through 'Saksham Haryana'. "As part of the Centre's flagship 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign', the associates have worked on improving conviction rate of cases being registered under the POCSO Act," he said. Gender sensitisation programmes such as 'Jaagriti' have been initiated to break gender norms and empower women of the state, Gupta said. PTI SUN AQS