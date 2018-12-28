Hryana minister Ram Bilas Sharma gives advice to Abhay Chautala on family feuds

Chandigarh, Dec 28 (PTI) Haryana's Education minister Ram Bilas Sharma Friday had a word of advice for Leader of Opposition Abhay Singh Chautala after a recent split in the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) following a family feud.The veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader told Chautala that he should take the entire family along.Sharma's advice to Chautala came up during the course of a day-long Winter Session of the Haryana Assembly here.At that time, Chautala's sister-in-law Naina Chautala, who is MLA from Dabwali and two other rebel INLD MLAs, were not present in the House.The INLD, a party founded by former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, split this year after a bitter power struggle between his two grandsons Ajay Chautala and Abhay Chautala.Sharma, who is also a Parliamentary Affairs minister, started by talking about close association he had with Devi Lal."In 1987, Chaudhary Devi Lal used to get letters written by me. I was a minister (Haryana) in the government led by him in 1987," he said."Chaudhary Abhay Singh Chautala is his grandson, but I spent the days of struggle with Chaudhary Devi Lal and later was also a member in his government," Sharma said.He mentioned that the "fight between two brothers (referring to Ajay and Abhay)" was not doing any good to the legacy left behind by the former deputy prime minister."I want to advise you that take entire family along," Ram Bilas told Chautala, who, however, did not react.The biggest political spectacle in the state this year was the feud in the INLD -- which finally split between Ajay Chautala and Abhay Chautala, the two sons of party president Om Prakash ChautalaThe feud saw Ajay Chautala and his sons Dushyant and Digvijay being expelled from the Haryana-based party by the senior Chautala, who threw his weight behind the younger son Abhay ChautalaThe trigger was an INLD rally in Gohana in October when the supporters of the two young Chautalas hooted at their uncle Abhay ChautalaDushyant Chautala, the MP from Hisar, has now launched the Jannayak Janata Party, and the 30-year-old's supporters are even projecting him as the next chief minister. PTI SUN KJ