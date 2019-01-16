HT Media net profit falls 68.66% to Rs 42.91 cr in December quarter

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) HT Media Wednesday reported a 68.66 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 42.91 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 136.96 crore for the December quarter of the previous financial year. Its total income stood at Rs 664.89 crore, lower as compared with Rs 681.7 crore in the same period a year ago, HT Media said in a BSE filing. HT Media's total expenses grew to Rs 637.8 crore in the third quarter of this financial year, against Rs 533.21 crore reported in the corresponding period a year ago. The company's shares were trading 1.15 per cent down at Rs 47.15 apiece on the BSE. PTI SVK RVK HRS