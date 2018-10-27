scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

HT Media Q2 net loss at Rs 38.83 cr

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) HT Media Saturday reported consolidated net loss of Rs 38.83 crore for the second quarter ended September, 2018. The company had posted net profit of Rs 76.68 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, HT Media said in a BSE filing. Its total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 566.24 crore, as against Rs 596.95 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. HT Media's total expenses stood at Rs 591.85 crore, in the second quarter of this financial year. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 23.90 crore during the July-September quarter of this year. During the quarter, HT Media's revenue from 'Printing & Publishing of Newspapers & Periodicals' was at Rs 447.57 crore and Rs 46.61 crore from Radio Broadcast & Entertainment. PTI KRH DRRDRR

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos