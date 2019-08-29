HUA launches 'Angikaar campaign', to bring PMAY(U) beneficiaries into Ujjawala, Ayushman Bharat fold

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Thursday launched the 'Angikaar campaign', a move aimed at bringing beneficiaries of PMAY (urban) into the fold of other central schemes such as Ujjawala and Ayushman Bharat. At an event, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the convergence would especially focus on Ujjwala for gas connection and Ayushman Bharat for health insurance to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana(U). Talking to reporters, HUA Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said the campaign will officially be rolled out in all cities with PMAY(U) on October 2 and culminate on December 10. According to the ministry, around 88 lakh houses have so far been approved against the demand of 1.12 crore. The 'Angikaar' aims at reaching out all the beneficiaries of the PMAY(U) in a phased manner. At the event, the ministry also launched the e-course on vulnerability atlas in collaboration with the School of Planning & Architecture (SPA), New Delhi, and the Building Materials & Technology Promotion Council (BMTPC). "It is a unique course that offers awareness and understanding about natural hazards, helps identify regions with high vulnerability with respect to various hazards (earthquakes, cyclones, landslides, floods, etc.) and specifies district-wise level of damage risks to the existing housing stock," the ministry said in a statement. PTI BUN AQS