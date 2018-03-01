Huawei aims be to among top 5 smartphone firm by year end

By Prasoon Srivastava

Barcelona (Spain) , Mar 1 (PTI) Chinese smartphone maker Huawei expects to be among top five handset players in terms of sales by the end of this year.

"This quarter , January-March, you will see phenomenal growth in numbers (sales). Top 5 , you will see us by end of this year," P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group told PTI here. The company Huawei aims to garner 10 per cent market share in India by 2019 and meet around 80 per cent of the sales demand in the country from local manufacturing. "Two things will happen for sure, we will be the fastest growing brand in the country (India) and second we will have very solid improvement in market share," Sanjeev said. He said that the company registered 300 per cent growth on monthly basis with launch of the Honor 9 Lite. "We planned for three flash sales of the Honor 9 Lite in India but now we have run 8 flash sales of the device. We have had meetings here to discuss next round of flash sales. We have never had such long flash sales in India for any device ," Sanjeev said. He said that the company is now looking to diversify business in internet-of-things (IoT) segment. "We expect to start IoT trials by October in India," Sanjeev said. Huawei here launched first ever 5G chipset that can be used for accessing 5G services with help of consumer premise equipment or a modem. "We will build whole device ecosystem around it. We will get 5G test devices (smartphones) by end of this year but it will not be commercial as networks are still not there. Huawei is end to end telecom network service provider. We will optimise our devices with network for better performance specially on power consumption side," Sanjeev said. PTI PRS MBI MR MR