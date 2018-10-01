Huawei aims to sell 1 mn Honor smartphones on Flipkart this festive season

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Chinese smartphone maker Huawei expects to sell 1 million Honor smartphones on e-commerce platform Flipkart during the upcoming festive season.Meanwhile, the online retailer expects its overall market share in the smartphone category to increase to over 30 per cent post the festive season."In first half of 2018 alone we sold 2 million Honor smartphones on Flipkart. We have entered into strategic partnership with Flipkart to sell 1 million Honor smartphones in upcoming festive season starting with Big Billion sales from October 11" P Sanjeev, vice president, Huawei India Consumer Business Group told PTI. Diwali offers will be disclosed on October 3, he added. According to market research firm IDC, Honor registered 281 per cent in first half of 2018 compared to second half of 2017. "Honor is among top 2 brands in the online segment in second quarter, 2018. Now Honor is the fastest growing brand in India," Sanjeev said. Ayyappan Rajagopal, Senior Director- Smartphones Category, Flipkart, said the Big Billion Day sales on the platform will start from October 10 for four days but sale in smartphones category will begin from October 11. "The festive season sale will go on for 30 days starting October 10. We are already having close to 65 per cent share in smartphones segment sold online and 25 per cent in overall India smartphone market. "In the upcoming festive season, through strategic tune-up we expect our share in online segment to rise to 75 per cent and in overall market to over 30 per cent," Rajagopal said."We observed addition of Honor 9N is highest on our platform. We shared this information with Honor and they have decided to come up with huge discounts. We will highlight Honor 9N as main attraction of the Big Billion Days and festive season sale," Rajagopal said.He said five Honor smartphones on Flipkart across price segments Rs 7,000 to Rs 33,000 will be sold under no cost monthly installment and exchange offer.Sanjeev said the growth in Honor smartphones has been mainly due to preference given by the company to India market over other countries and start of motherboard level manufacturing partnership with electronic contract manufacturer Flex."Also, we have created community of 2.5 lakhs fans which give us feedback. The second part of success is partnership with Flipkart, one third of the phone is sold because of the affordability factors like easy monthly instalments and exchange offers that Flipkart provides," Sanjeev said. PTI PRS ABM