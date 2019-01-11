Huawei Announces Exciting Telecom and Bundle Offers With Huawei Y9 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, January 11, 2019/PRNewswire/ --- Jio customers will receive benefits worth Rs. 4,450, in addition to 100GB 4G data - With purchase of the Huawei Y9 2019, Customers will receive 'Boat ROCKERZ 255 SPORTS Bluetooth hands-free' worth INR 2,990 for free Huawei Consumer Business Group, India today announced exciting bundle offers on the recently launched Huawei Y9 2019, it's 'Entry-level Flagship Phone' with best-in-class entertainment features. The Huawei Y9 2019 will be available with exciting bundle offers and deals from Reliance Jio.Priced at INR 15,590, customers will receive 'Boat ROCKERZ 255 SPORTS Bluetooth hands-free' worth INR 2,990 for free. Additionally, Jio customers can avail benefits worth Rs. 4,450, in addition to 100GB 4G data with purchase of the smartphone. Huawei's devices have been awarded globally for providing the highest level of quality and endurance; and with the launch of Huawei Y9 2019, the company further aims not only to offer distinctive user experience but also offer consumers the reliability and durability that one finds in flagship smartphones. The smartphone adopts high strength material that offers a refined touch experience, yet it is durable and robust for daily use.With the new generation 6.5" Notched Huawei FullView Display, a massive 4,000 mAh battery and leading edge surround sound simulation, Huawei Y9 2019 will provide the best-in-class entertainment experience for consumers. Featuring a 19.5:9 display ratio and higher screen to body ratio, users will be able to enhance the experience of watching their favourite movies and playing their favourite games. It will also feature a unique GPU Turbo technology, allowing smooth and high-quality gaming, and speedy computing performance.About Huawei Consumer BG Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries, and are used by a third of the world's population. Fifteen R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei's global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.For more information, please visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/en/.Source: Huawei India PWRPWR