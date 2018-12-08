Huawei exec faces fraud charges in US: Canada bail hearing

Vancouver, Dec 7 (AFP) Chinese telecom giant Huawei's chief financial officer, arrested in Canada, faces US fraud charges for allegedly lying to banks about the use of a covert subsidiary to sell to Iran in breach of sanctions, a bail hearing heard Friday. Meng Wanzhou is accused of "conspiracy to defraud multiple financial institutions" and if convicted faces more than 30 years in prison, a Canadian government lawyer said, in asking the court to deny her bail request. (AFP) INDIND