Huawei India’s Smartphones to Get Revolutionary EROFS Storage System

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Huawei Consumer Business Group, India is all set to disrupt existing as well as upcoming line-up of smartphones with the revolutionary new file system called EROFS (Extendable Read-Only File System). The new file system offers improved disk performance and speed and at the same time helps in saving the disk space. Huawei has progressive plans to roll out the update later by end of this month on Huaweis most popular smartphones such as Huawei P30 Lite, Huawei P20 Lite, Huawei Nova3i, and Huawei Y9 among others. The new update will enrich the mobility experience of users with host of new features.The feature is currently only available on Huaweis flagship phone Huawei P30 Pro, which was launched earlier this year. The EROFS file system can increase the random read speed on an average by 20% and up to 200% while also saving more than 2GB of system storage.The new file system will also ensure higher response rate when it comes to reading file such as documents, music or videos. It will also help while launching a large app including a game; the startup speed will be faster and takes less time.