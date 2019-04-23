Huawei, Infosys sign partnership pact for cloud computing biz

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Chinese telecom company Huaweis business arm, Huawei Cloud, and Indian IT firm Infosys Tuesday signed a memorandum on strategic cooperation to jointly develop solutions around cloud computing services for business organisations. "Huawei Cloud and Infosys today signed a memorandum on strategic cooperation to help enterprise customers transition quickly to the digital cloud," a joint statement by the companies said. The cloud computing system helps entities use software, store data and other IT related work without the need to buy complete software or hardware that they may need for computing purposes. As part of the agreement, Infosys will join the Huawei Cloud Partner Network (HCPN) and the two companies will develop new cloud solutions leveraging Huawei Cloud and Infosys products and services to help customers securely adopt cloud-based systems for their enterprise workloads, the statement said. "We hope to further expand the HCPN partner ecosystem by identifying and developing partners such as Infosys with deep consulting expertise," Edward Deng, president of Huawei Cloud Global Market said. By the end of 2018, the number of HCPN partners were more than 6,000 and through cooperation with these partners Huawei Cloud has added 2,800 applications that are available in 23 geographical regions across the globe, including Asia Pacific, China, Russia, and South Africa. "As part of this engagement, we will provide a suite of technologies hosted on Huawei Cloud, such as workload migration solutions including SAP and other enterprise workloads," Infosys President Ravi Kumar S said. PTI PRS RVKRVK