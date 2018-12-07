Huawei Kicks off its Offline Strategy; Announces 'Experience focused' Popups for the New Huawei Mate20 Pro

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, December 7, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Plans to open 100 exclusive stores and 1000 experience stores by 2020Huawei Consumer Business Group India today announced that the company is foraying into offline retail with its flagship device, Huawei Mate 20 Pro. The company will flag-off its offline presence with popups in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru across malls and corporate offices from December 8th to December 16th 2018.Popups Schedule Delhi:8th - 9th December - Ambience Mall/Vasant Kunj11th - 13th - Cyber Hub15th - 16th - Select City WalkMumbai: 8th - 9th December - Phoenix Highstreet, Kurla West 11th - 13th - Kamala Mills, Kurla West 15th - 16th - Infinity 2 MaladBengaluru:8th - 9th December - Forum Mall 11th - 13th - International Tech Park Bangalore (ITPB) Cafeteria area15th - 16th - Phoenix Market CityAs part of the retail expansion strategy, Huawei has partnered with Croma across key metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad starting December 10, 2018 for sale of the newly launched King of Smartphones, Huawei Mate 20 pro. The popup will give consumers an opportunity to experience the phone and also to pre-book the device with access to many exciting offers, including a bundled offer wherein customers can pay INR 2,000 on the day of pre-booking to get the latest Sennheiser PXC 550 along with the Mate 20 Pro for a total of INR 71,990 (INR 2,000 above the MRP of the Mate 20 Pro)Reinforcing Huawei's commitment to the India market, the company is looking at expanding its product portfolio and bring its entire consumer product ecosystem to the market. The company will be setting-up 100 exclusive experience zones through its retail partners for its flagship devices, and plans to open 1000 stores by 2020.Commenting on the expansion plan, Mr. Wally Yang, Senior Product Marketing Director, Huawei Consumer Business group said, "Technology and innovation is at the heart of everything we do at Huawei. Having laid a strong emphasis on design, innovation, and superior experience, our devices have resonated with our customers. We are at the forefront of technological innovation and are consistently investing and strengthening our footprint in the market. Post a successful online presence, we are now foraying into the offline segment by collaborating with some of the best distribution partners. As part of this strategy, we are confident that we would be able to provide first-hand experience of our premium range of products that our consumers have never seen before."India plays a significant role in Huawei's innovation story. The India R&D centre is the second largest facility for Huawei in the world and is a key platform, component and solutions development and delivery centre for global markets. The team has worked on customizing the product offering that are suitable for the India market and has worked with the global teams for global products such as Kirin 980 chipset and EMUI 9.0 OS.About Huawei Consumer BG:Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries, and are used by a third of the world's population. Fifteen R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei's global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.For more information please visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/in/Source: Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) PWRPWR