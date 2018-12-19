HUAWEI P20 Pro Honoured at the Prestigious News18 Tech and Auto Awards for Best Camera Phone of the Year

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, December 18, 2018/PRNewswire/ --News 18, one of India's top breaking news websites, has awarded HUAWEI P20 Pro with the honorary title of 'Best Camera Phone of the Year,' at the coveted Tech and Auto Awards. The entry was shortlisted by a jury that included veterans from tech industry, such as Prasanto Kumar Roy, former Nasscom VP; Ashish Bhatia, veteran journalist; Nimish Dubey, tech columnist; Nishant Padhiar, founder Stuff and What Hi-Fi and Nishant Verma, ace photographer. HUAWEI P20 Pro has been awarded for the best smartphone camera due to its consistent, class-leading performance from all three lenses. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659278/Huawei_Logo.jpg )HUAWEI is well-regarded for its mobile photography innovation, particularly through its partnership with LEICA and its flagship smartphones, are known for their cutting-edge technology and best-in-class cameras. The HUAWEI P20 Pro went up against the Google Pixel 3 XL, Apple iPhone XS Max, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ and the OnePlus 6T. HUAWEI P20 Pro fuses art with advanced mobile technology to offer a revolutionary, professional photography experience. It continues to lead the race in 2018, by taking number one spot in both photo and video rankings. Achieving highest DxOMark's scores, the HUAWEI P20 Pro surpasses other top smartphones present in its price segment."As smartphone penetration grows and mobile camera technology becomes more advanced, more consumers are using their smartphones to create compelling visual content. At HUAWEI, we are focused on redefining visual expression and culture with more professional and intuitive smartphone cameras. With the right technology and premium design in our flagship device - HUAWEI P20 Pro, we have set new expectations for smartphone photography, allowing today's most vibrant consumers to capture and share the brilliance of the world around them. This remarkable milestone is a testament to the consumers' confidence in the HUAWEI brand, and the innovative technology that the company has engineered for its tech marvel," said, Pan Yin Long, Country Manager, HUAWEI Consumer Business Group, India.Backed by world's first Leica triple camera, the HUAWEI P20 Pro comes with a 40-megapixel RGB sensor, a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor, and 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, wide aperture to capture crisp, clear details enhancing the user experience. It also allows long-range photography of up to 5X Hybrid Zoom and click details which we are not visible from naked eyes. Its highly sensitive image sensor captures low light photos with up to ISO 102400. With a dedicated NPU, the HUAWEI P20 Series automatically identifies more than 500 different scenarios in 22 categories and selects photography modes and camera settings to deliver incredible, professional-looking images.To know more about the awards: LinkAbout HUAWEI Consumer BG HUAWEI's products and services are available in more than 170 countries, and are used by a third of the world's population. Fifteen R&D centres have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. HUAWEI Consumer BG is one of HUAWEI's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. HUAWEI's global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.For more information, please visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/en/Source: HUAWEI Consumer BG PWRPWR