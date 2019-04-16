Huawei P30 Pro Creates History, Receives TWAN Certification for Unmatched Astrophotography Capabilities

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India(NewsVoir)Disrupting the smartphone photography space once and for all, Huaweis latest flagship device, the Huawei P30 Pro has achieved yet another milestone by receiving a certification by TWAN (The World At Night) for unparalleled astrophotography capabilities. TWAN, a global photography project, backed by The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the International Astronomical Union (IAU) exhibits and highlights the astonishing efforts of astrophotographers, globally. TWAN certified Huawei P30 Pro for its unmatched low light photography & videography dexterity, low range photography and landscape photography to achieve distinguished astrophotography. The device features a 40MP primary camera with HUAWEI SuperSpectrum Sensor, a 20MP ultra-wide angle camera, an 8MP telephoto camera fitted with SuperZoom Lens (supports high fidelity magnification of 5 times optical zoom, 10 times hybrid zoom and 50 times digital zoom) and HUAWEI TOF Camera and a 32MP front camera that takes selfies to a new level. The all-new sensor, lens arrangement, image signal processor (ISP) and neural processing unit (NPU) work in tandem to capture incredible photos and videos. Moreover, the 1/1.7-inch HUAWEI SuperSpectrum Sensor looks at light in a fundamentally new way. The RYYB HUAWEI SuperSpectrum Sensor deviates from the traditional RGGB Bayer filter by replacing green pixels with yellow pixels, yielding a high maximum ISO rating of 409,600 on the HUAWEI P30 Pro- something that is unheard of in any DSLR till date. The most significant aspect for astrophotography is to shoot the elements of the night sky along with the elements of earth in the same image. Gauging the miraculous camera capabilities of Huawei P30 Pro fulfilling all such characteristics, TWAN has accredited the smartphone as the most suitable device for capturing the stunning night sky. TWAN highly appreciated the Star Trail mode of P30 Pro - which can make star gazing a pure delight for astrophotographers. Another wonderful feature of Huawei P30 Pro which deeply impressed the jury at TWAN is its capability of shooting raw images. Huawei P30 Pro can take exquisite raw astro-images by boosting its camera exposure upto 30 seconds (on tripod), making the device a superior companion for astrophotographers. The phones world-first capabilities in terms of Optical Zoom, Digital Zoom, and low light performance makes it an excellent choice for photography and videography, especially astrophotography. TWAN, one of the global leaders in producing and presenting high-quality photos and videos of the night sky, analysed the camera potential of Huawei P30 Pro on various parameters and certified it as the most competent device in the industry for photography. About Huawei Consumer BGHuaweis products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the worlds population. Fifteen R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huaweis three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huaweis global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world. For more information, please visit: consumer.huawei.com For regular updates on Huawei Consumer BG, follow us on:Facebook: www.facebook.com/huaweimobile/Twitter: twitter.com/HuaweiMobileInstagram: www.instagram.com/huaweimobile/YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/HuaweiDeviceCoLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/10617746/ Image1: TWAN Astrophotography Certificate Image 2: TWAN Astrophotography Certificate PWRPWR