Huawei Partners with Just Dial to Launch A Unique ‘Guess and Win Contest’ this ICC World Cup 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Huawei Consumer Business Group India, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Just Dial for its Guess and Win contest, throughout the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on JDs Mobile Application. Under the agreement, Huawei will sponsor the contest for all of Indias remaining matches at the ongoing ICC cricket world cup. Winners emerging out of this contest are set to win exciting prizes from Huawei, including the best-selling Huawei Y9 and the Huawei P30 lite. Just Dial is Indias leading local search engine and this contest will run throughout the 2019 ICC World cup on its mobile application. Users will qualify to win exciting prizes from Huawei if they predict the winner of each match, running during the course of the tournament. Speaking on the occasion, Tornado Pan, Country Manager (Huawei Brand), Consumer Business Group, Huawei India said, In India, there is no other sport bigger than cricket and the world cups specifically, enjoy religious following in the country. Keeping in mind the countrys love and passion for the sport, we have decided to partner with Indias most loved search engine and present to Indian fans an opportunity to win Huaweis top of the line products. We would also like to wish the men in blue the very best and hope that they bring home the trophy. The brand is actively promoting the contest across all prominent social channels and mediums. To participate in the contest, please follow below link: jsdl.in/CRIC-SCORE. About Huawei Consumer BGHuaweis products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the worlds population. Fifteen R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huaweis three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huaweis global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world. For more information, please visit: consumer.huawei.com. For regular updates on Huawei Consumer BG, follow us on:Twitter- @huaweiindiaFacebook - @huaweimobileinInsta - @huaweimobilein Image: Huawei and Just Dial Cricket Mania PWRPWR