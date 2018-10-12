Huawei Ranks No.68 in Interbrand Best Global Brands 2018

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, October 12, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Huawei was named the world's 68th most valuable brand in Best Global Brands 2018, released by leading brand consultancy Interbrand. Huawei climbed two places from 2017, and its brand value increased by 14% to US$7.6 billion. Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. Huawei is committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. Zhang Hongxi , president of Huawei's Corporate Marketing Department, said, "In the next industry cycle, technologies like AI, 5G, IoT, and cloud computing will become more and more important. Huawei delivers more value and creates a better experience for customers by integrating AI, smart devices, networks, and the cloud." Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, the company creates lasting value for its customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes. Huawei's carrier business focuses on solving problems for customers, building All-Cloud networks with data centers at their core for carriers globally. With innovative solutions for premium home broadband, wireless sites for all scenarios, and Mobile Money, Huawei helps carriers tap into the potential of existing network assets, and optimize customer experiences of connection and network security by digital O&M systems. At the same time, Huawei is speeding up commercial testing and deployment for 5G. Huawei has cooperated with more than 50 business partners globally. Huawei's enterprise business delivers technological innovations in cloud, big data, artificial intelligence, IoT, enterprise communications, and other domains. Huawei's solutions for smart city, safe city, omni-channel banking, smart grids, transport, and smart education are all used by key global players. Currently, 211 of the companies on the Fortune Global 500 - including 48 of the Fortune 100 - are working with Huawei as their partner of choice for digital transformation. Huawei's consumer business uses its deep insight into consumer needs to deliver the perfect combination of technology and design. This year, Huawei P20 series once again set new standards for mobile phone cameras, receiving enthusiastic responses of consumers around the world, firmly establishing Huawei as one of the leaders of flagship phones. On October 16, the latest addition to the Mate series will be launched in London. The series will be the first phones to run Huawei's new Kirin 980 chipset. Huawei' consumer business also delivers other innovative mobile broadband and smart home devices, offering a smart, digital experience to individuals and households around the world. HUAWEI CLOUD is ramping up innovation in cloud infrastructure, and is committed to providing customers with stable, reliable, secure, and ever-improving cloud services. HUAWEI CLOUD has delivered over 120 services and 60 solutions across 16 categories, and via the proposed Inclusive AI, provides affordable, intuitive, and secure AI services. These trusted, high-quality services have been tested and approved in numerous markets, and now host core business processes for many customers. HUAWEI CLOUD Enterprise Intelligence (EI) services have been applied in the logistics, manufacturing, finance, and internet industries, and Huawei's AI+ industry model is an important new driver for modernization. For more than three decades, Huawei has remained committed to technological innovation, building the ecosystem, and discharging its social responsibilities. Huawei advocates openness, collaboration, and shared success, and the company has always innovated in partnership with its customers. As a responsible company, Huawei is committed to eliminating the digital divide, protecting the environment, and supporting secure, stable communications networks. Looking to the future, Huawei's strategy is to focus on ICT infrastructure and smart devices and to explore and enable the intelligent world. Huawei also actively explores new technologies and new business models, continues to innovate, and advances together with our industry partners, so that together we can build a fully connected, intelligent world. About Huawei Consumer BG HUAWEI's products and services are available in more than 170 countries, and are used by a third of the world's population. Fifteen R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei's global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.