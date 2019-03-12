Huawei re-enters smartwatch business in India

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Chinese smart device maker Huawei Tuesday re-entered the smartwatch segment by unveiling new products in a lower price range. The company unveiled classic and sports edition of its top model Huawei Watch GT for Rs 16,990 and Rs 15,990 per unit, respectively, and Huawei digital bands in the range of Rs 1,699-Rs 4,699. The company has re-entered the segment after a gap of almost three years. In April 2016, Huawei had launched premium sapphire crystal-coated smartwatch for Rs 22,999 with a built-in heart rate monitor and six-axis motion sensors with a gyroscope and accelerometer that can track physical activities. Most of the functionality of the new models, especially around fitness monitoring, remain the same as that of its smartwatch launched three years ago. When asked about the company's strategy to compete with established brand in India in the wearable segment, Huawei India Country Manager (Huawei Brand) for Consumer Business Group Tornado Pan said: "Technology and innovation is at the heart of everything we do at Huawei. Having laid a strong emphasis on design, innovation, and superior experience, our devices have resonated well with our customers." The company will start selling the wearables on Amazon from March 19, and will later sell it through retail outlets as well. PTI PRS RVK HRS