Huawei says US 'unreasonable restrictions' infringe on its rights

Beijing, May 16 (AFP) Huawei on Thursday said "unreasonable restrictions" by the United States infringe on its rights after President Donald Trump barred US companies from using foreign telecoms equipment - a move that appeared aimed at the Chinese firm."Restricting Huawei from doing business in the US will not make the US more secure or stronger; instead, this will only serve to limit the US to inferior yet more expensive alternatives," the telecom giant said in a statement."In addition, unreasonable restrictions will infringe upon Huawei's rights and raise other serious legal issues," the statement said. (AFP) MRJMRJ
