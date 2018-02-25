Huawei unveils worlds first 5G commercial modem

By Prasoon Srivastava

Barcelona (Spain), Feb 25 (PTI) Chinese telecom gear firm Huawei today unveiled worlds first commercial 5G modem with claim that it can deliver peak speed of over 2,000 megabit per second on next generation network.

"Huawei Balong 5G01 is worlds first 3GPP 5G commercial chipset with peak rate of 2.3 GBPS (gigabit per second)," Huawei CEO , Consumer Business Group, Richard Yu said while unveiling the new technology.

In India Reliance Jio has been delivering wireless broadband with peak average download speed of around 21 mbps and fixed broadband service provider Spectra claims to be delivering speed of up to 1GBPS (or 1024 mbps).

Yu said Huawei is collaborating with 30 operators, including Vodafone, globally to deploy product based on this chipset.

The company unveiled worlds first 5G CPE (consumer premise equipment or router) with the promise of delivering broadband speed of up to 2 Gbps on 5G network.

The CPE will also support 4G network, as per the details shared by Yu.

The announcement assumes significance for India, which is looking to highlight readiness for 5G and is working on spectrum auction plan to support 5G.

Besides the chipset, Huawei unveiled full touch screen enabled notebook Huawei matebook X Pro with 13.9 inch display, pop-up camera on the keyboard with price range started 1,399 Euro.

The company unveiled three 4G tablet models in Mediapad M5 series with dual use as tablet and notebook at starting price of 349 euro.