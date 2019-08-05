Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Offline Sales to Begin Across 1000 Retails Stores in India from August 12, 2019 with Amazing Offers

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)The new device will be available in close to 1000 retails stores for offline customersAvailable in two stunning colour variants - Emerald Green and Sapphire BlueCustomer will get an opportunity to buy the device on 12 months No-Cost EMI Huawei Consumer Business Group, India today announced that its newly launched first ever Pop-Up Camera Smartphone Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 will be available in close to 1000 retails stores including Croma, Poorvika and other retail outlets starting from 12th August, 2019 for offline customers. Priced at INR 15,990, the 4 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM variant of the device will be available in two mesmerizing colours- Sapphire Blue & Emerald Green along with other exciting pre-book offers. Offline customers pre-booking the device will get a classic combination of Huawei Sport BT headphones and 15600 mAh powerbank worth Rs. 4598 absolutely free. Customers will get an opportunity to buy the device on 12 months No-Cost EMI. Huawei has also introduced special offers through its partnership with Reliance Jio. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 users on getting a recharge of Rs. 198/Rs. 299 will get Rs. 2200 cashback and 125 GB Additional 4G Data. These Cashback vouchers can be redeemed, one at a time, against subsequent recharges of Rs. 198 and 299 via MyJio app only. In addition, upon availing recharges of Rs. 198/Rs. 299, 5 GB additional data voucher, limited to 25 recharges will be credited in users MyJio account. One of the most versatile premium devices in the market, the Y9 Prime 2019 packs in all that you need and much more. About Huawei Consumer BGHuaweis products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the worlds population. Fifteen R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huaweis three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huaweis global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world. For more information, please visit: consumer.huawei.com For regular updates on Huawei Consumer BG, follow us on:Facebook: facebook.com/HuaweiMobileTwitter: twitter.com/HuaweiMobileYouTube: youtube.com/HuaweiMobileInstagram: instagram.com/huaweiMobile PWRPWR