Huawei’s Tablet MediaPad T5 Goes on Sale in India, Exclusively on Amazon

Huawei Consumer Business Group India, announced that its most anticipated tablet MediaPad T5 goes on sale exclusively on Amazon. The new Huawei MediaPad T5 which makes its debut in India market comes bundled with exciting offers and freebies. Exclusively available on Amazon, customer will get Huawei Earphone AM 12 Worth INR 2,998 and flip cover absolutely free with the purchase of new tablet. The Huawei MediaPad T5 will be available in 2 variants - 2GB RAM/16GB ROM & 3GB RAM/32GB ROM priced at INR 14,990 and 16,990 respectively The premium device boasts of a 10.1 inch High-Definition Screen Display that enables a broader vision for wide-screen visual experience. Whats more, experience a powerful 8-core high speed processor that smoothly runs multiple apps simultaneously and the expandable microSD (storage up to 256GB) allows you to enjoy your favorite film anytime anywhere. Interested customers can start getting instant notifications about all the updates related to the launch, availability and more, by simply registering on the following link. Armed with the companies consumer centric DNA, the tablet is touted to be one of the most versatile premium devices in the market, offering both - a superior entertainment experience with a large display & Dual speakers as well as double as a powerful professional assistant with a 0cta-core processor and eye comfort mode. #AsversatileasyouImmersive Audiovisual ExperienceThe tablet boasts a Full HD IPS screen supporting 1920 x 1200 pixels to treat your eyes with true-to-life and colorful images. The 76.4% screen-to-body ratio, 16:10 aspect ratio, and the landscape mode design make the tablet suitable for playing 1080p videos. In addition, the dual-speaker layout is located at the bottom of the Huawei logo side and equipped with virtual left and right channel sound output for a professional stereo sound effect. The high-quality power amplifier system brings louder and clearer sound with more flexible low-frequency, as well as reducing distortion. Light and Thin Body Gives A Simple and Smooth AppearanceOur high curvature arc design is applied on the side of the device to enhance the users' holding experience. The detailed anti-fall design for the tempered glass on the front cover and the subtle corner curves make the whole device seems more sleek-looking as well as more delightful to hold. Moreover, the weight is only 460 g. And the 10.1-inch product is available in Black colour which is both stylish and pleasing to the eye. Strong PerformanceThe Huawei MediaPad T5 is powered by a powerful 8-core processor for peak performance allowing you to run several apps at the same time, and the expandable microSD storage lets you enjoying the favourite film while traveling or on the road. Furthermore, this tablet is equipped with intelligent file management system, and you can get rid of system cache and debris. Last but not least, Huawei MediaPad T5 can connect with Huawei phone, Windows PC and Mac. Do enjoy the seamless sharing experience in a wireless way. Children's CornerWe do care about how children use our tablet and reckon parents concern on how tablet screens may affect their children's eyesight. With Childrens Corner preinstalled on the Huawei MediaPad T5, you can set limits to your childs usage and customize the content available. Besides the parental control feature, Huawei MediaPad T5 offers enhanced eye-comfort modes for your kids eyesight health: Posture Guidance (provides reminder for your child dont read the tablet when lying down), Blue Ray Filter and Usage Time Control. The Huawei MediaPad T5 will be available starting July 10th, 2019. About Huawei Consumer BGHuaweis products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the worlds population. Fifteen R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huaweis three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huaweis global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.