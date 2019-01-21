scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

HUDCO Q3 profit up 27% to Rs 328 cr

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) State-owned HUDCO Monday reported a 27 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 328.26 crore for the quarter ended December. Its net profit stood at Rs 258.68 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing. The company's total income rose to Rs 1,319.65 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,102.33 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) provides loans for housing and urban infrastructure projects. PTI MJH HRS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos