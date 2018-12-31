Huge gap between projected demands and actual allocations for higher edu dept: Parl panel

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) There is a huge gap between the projected demands and actual allocations made for the HRD Ministry's Higher Education department, a parliamentary committee has pointed out. "There is a huge gap between projected demands and actual allocations made for the department. Moreover, this reduced allocation of funds do not match with the objectives of expansion and growth of the higher education sector in the country and this would also defeat the endeavour to bring excellence in higher education," the committee said in its report which was tabled in Parliament on Monday. "The department should reconsider or review its overall mechanism right from making the proposed demand till the final expenditure is incurred and also assess the impact thereof in so far as the implementation of various schemes is concerned," it added. The committee also noted that the allocation for central universities is inadequate as compared to their infrastructure, faculty and number of students enrolled. PTI GJS GVS