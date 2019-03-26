Huge leather export potential in Spain for domestic players: CLE

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) There is a huge export potential for leather sector in Spain and the domestic players should explore the opportunity to boost shipments, the Council for Leather Export (CLE) said Tuesday. The council is organising a two-day 'India Leather Show' in Madrid in association with the Embassy of India in Spain, starting Tuesday, to tap this potential. "India's current export of leather products to Spain is USD 281 million. We are making all efforts to boost exports to European countries, particularly to Germany, Spain, France and Italy, and a lot of marketing activities have been initiated with the support of the government," CLE Chairman P R Aqeel Ahmed said in a statement. He said 52 Indian companies manufacturing leather shoes, garments and accessories are participating in this event. "We are expecting to receive 150 buyers to visit the show and hold B2B meetings," he added. Currently, India exports leather goods worth USD 6 billion annually. The council has planned a series of buyer-seller meets in countries such as the US, Japan, Latin America, and Russia to boost exports. Europe is a key destination for domestic exporters as it accounts for about 70 per cent of leather exports from India. The sector employs about 42 lakh people. PTI RR RVKRVK