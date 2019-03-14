Hugh Jackman to return to Broadway with 'The Music Man' revival

Los Angeles, Mar 14 (PTI) Hollywood star Hugh Jackman is making a comeback to Broadway with an upcoming revival of Meredith Willson's "The Music Man".It marks Jackman's first musical role in more than a decade. His last one, "The Boy From Oz," earned him a Tony Award for best actor.Jackman will play con man Harold Hill, a role made famous on screen and stage by the Robert Preston, reported Variety.The story follows Hill's latest scheme, one that finds him posing as the head of boys' marching band. Scott Rudin will produce the revival.Jackman announced on Twitter that "The Music Man" will come to Broadway on October 22, 2020. PTI SHDSHD