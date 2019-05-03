HUL Q4 net profit rises 13.8 pc to Rs 1,538 crore

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) Thursday reported a 13.84 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 1,538 crore for the quarter ended March 31.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,351 crore in the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal.Sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 9,809 crore, up 8.95 per cent, as against Rs 9,003 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, HUL said in a regulatory filing.HUL's total expenses for the said period was Rs 7,765 crore compared to Rs 7,181 crore, up 8.13 per cent.Shares of HUL settled at Rs 1,692.80 apiece on the BSE, down 2.04 per cent from previous close. PTI KRH BAL