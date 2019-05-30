Hulst BV acquires 1.85 lakh shares of NIIT Tech

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Hulst BV has acquired additional 1.85 lakh shares of NIIT Technologies from the open market, taking its shareholding in the mid-sized Indian IT firm to over 33 per cent, a regulatory filing said Thursday. "Hulst BV has acquired 1,85,000 equity shares (with face value of Rs 10 each) of NIIT Technologies Ltd, on May 29, 2019," NIIT Technologies said in an NSE filing. The shares were bought at Rs 1,286.89 apiece. With the latest transaction, Hulst BV now owns 33.06 per cent stake in NIIT Technologies. Hulst had acquired 65,000 shares on May 27 and another 1,70,168 shares the following day from open market. In April, Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) had announced buying about 30 per cent stake in NIIT Tech from NIIT Ltd and other promoter entities at a price of Rs 1,394 per share, putting the transaction value at about Rs 2,627 crore. The deal triggered an open offer, which is slated to commence from May 31. The total consideration for the open offer at full acceptance would be up to Rs 2,262.34 crore. Hulst BV, an investment holding company registered in the Netherlands, is a part of BPEA. PTI SR SHWSHW