Hulu cancels Sean Penn's space drama 'The First'

Los Angeles, Jan 19 (PTI) Streaming service Hulu has pulled the plug on Sean Penn-starrer space drama "The First" after just one season.The decision comes after the eight-episode season one, which premiered in September last year, was panned by the critics, according to The Hollywood Reporter.The show marked the first-ever starring role on a TV series for Penn, a two-time Oscar winner.Created by Beau Willimon, the show follows the members of a team of astronauts as they become the first humans to visit Mars. The story focuses not only on the astronauts, but also on their families and loved ones, as well as the ground team on Earth.The cast also included Natascha McElhone, along with LisaGay Hamilton, Hannah Ware, Keiko Agena, Rey Lucas, James Ransone, Anna Jacoby-Heron, Brian Lee Franklin and Oded Fehr.Willimon is best known for creating hit Netflix series "House of Cards". He served as its showrunner for the first four season. "The First" was a co-production between Hulu and British television network Channel 4. PTI RB RBRB