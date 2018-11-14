Hulu planning multiple shows on George RR Martin-edited book series 'Wild Cards'

Los Angeles, Nov 14 (PTI) Streamer Hulu is nearing a deal to secure the rights of "Wild Cards", the books series that have been edited by "Game of Thrones" creator George RR Martin.According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hulu and Universal Cable Production are planning to adapt the books into multiple shows.Sources say that streamer will soon be opening a writers' room to create the "Wild Cards" universe.The series will be written by Andrew Miller. Melinda Snodgrass, Vince Gerardis and Martin are on board to executive produce what could be multiple "Wild Cards" shows.Set in the present, the book series explores the aftermath of an alien virus released over Manhattan in 1946 that killed 90 per cent of those it infected. In the survivors, DNA was altered, creating grotesque physical deformities, except for a tiny percentage who develop superhuman powers instead. Called the Wild Card virus, it has passed down through generations and can go undetected until suddenly activated by a traumatic event, at which point the carrier is either killed, mutated or granted god-like powers effects that are largely a manifestation of the victim's emotional state, making them vulnerable to reverence or ridicule on a deeply personal level.Martin is best known for writing the "Song of Ice and Fire" novels, which served as the basis for HBO's "Game of Thrones". PTI RB RB RDSRDS