Hulu planning series based on Stephen King's 'The Eyes of the Dragon'

Los Angeles, May 19 (PTI) Streaming service Hulu is developing a series based on author Stephen King's 1984 novel "The Eyes of the Dragon".According to Deadline, the streamer has given a go-ahead to a pilot episode, which will be written Seth Grahame-Smith.The fantasy story is set in the fictional realm of Delian, which is within the land of In-World. It follows two boys who are next in line to rule Delain after the death of their dragon-slaying father.Grahame-Smith will also take on showrunner and executive producer duties through his KatzSmith banner with partner David Katzenberg.Bill Haber, Roy Lee and Jon Berg are also on board the project as executive producers."I am so excited to be working in the world of Stephen King with with Hulu, which has such a terrific track record with Stephen King adaptations," Grahame-Smith said. "The goal for this series is to feel unlike any Stephen King adaptation before, with this rich underlying source material, and the only true fantasy book he wrote that has kings and swords and princesses. We will honour the spirit of the book and the legacy," he added. PTI RB RDSRDS