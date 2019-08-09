Humid day in Delhi, max temp settles at 34 deg C

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The maximum temperature in the national capital on Friday settled at 34 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, even high humidity levels caused discomfiture to the people.Relative humidity levels oscillated between 84 per cent and 67 per cent as the national capital received 0.9 mm rains between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.The Palam observatory recorded a high of 33.8 degrees Celsius and a low of 26.7 degrees Celsius while the one at Lodhi Road recorded a maximum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 28.4 degrees Celsius.The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies for Saturday with strong surface winds during the day. The maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 34 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.On Thursday, the maximum and minimum temperature in the city were recorded at 35.5 degrees Celsius and 27.5 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI SLB SLB NSDNSD