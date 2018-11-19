Humid day in Delhi, mist likely on Tuesday morning

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) It was a humid day in the national capital on Monday, with the minimum temperature settling at three notches above normal."The maximum temperature was recorded at 28.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, while the minimum temperature settled at 15.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal," a MeT official said.The humidity levels oscillated between 91 and 45 per cent.The weatherman has predicted a clear day on Tuesday with the possibility of mist and shallow fog in the morning."The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 29 and 13 degrees Celsius respectively," the official added.On Sunday, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 12.3 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was at 24 degrees Celsius. PTI GJS IJT