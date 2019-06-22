Humid Saturday morning in Delhi, mercury many touch 40 deg C

scorecardresearch
New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) It was a humid Saturday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 29.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal for this time of the year.According to the MeT department, the humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 72 per cent.The weatherman has predicted sunny day ahead."The skies may turn partly cloudy towards the evening and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 40 degrees Celsius," an official said.On Friday, the maximum temperature recorded was 38.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 25.4 degree Celsius. PTI GJS SOM

