Hunar Haat becoming credible brand for empowerment of artisans: Naqvi

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI)The Minority Affairs Ministry's 'Hunar Haat' initiative has become a "credible brand" for empowerment of artisans and craftsmen, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Thursday, lauding the programme's contribution towards promoting rich heritage.Naqvi made the remarks while formally inaugurated Hunar Haat -- being hostedat the India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from November 14-27.The ministry's 'Hunar Haat' initiative has empowered themaster artisans and craftsmen, and provedto be an "employment exchange" for them, the minister was quoted as saying by a statement from his office.The 'Hunar Haat' at Pragati Maidan is a part of series being organised in various parts of the country under a mission to provide market and employment opportunity to master artisans and craftsmen.The artisans are displaying very exquisite pieces of handicraft and handloom work products such as ajarakh, bagh print, bandhej, copperware, ceramic products, among others.Several products such as jute craft, lac stone studded bangles, lacquerware, linen products, metalware, mudwork, mulberry silk, paithani silk, phulkari, Punjabi Jutti, Zari Bags, etc. are available at the Hunar Haat at Pragati Maidan, the statement said.Naqvi said the employment oriented programmes of the government such as 'Hunar Haat' have significantly encouraged and promoted the rich traditional heritage of master artisans.He said 'Hunar Haat' has become a "credible brand" to fulfil Prime MinisterNarendra Modi's commitment to "Make in India", Stand up India", "Start up India".During the last one year, 'Hunar Haat', organised at various parts of the country, has been successful in providing employment opportunities to more than 1,50,000 artisans and other people associated with them, the statement said.Naqvi said that Hunar Haat has significantly encouraged and promoted the rich traditional heritage of master artisans."HunarHaat has been successful in providing national and international markets and employment opportunities to master artisans and craftsmen, he said.Earlier, 'Hunar Haat' has been organised in several places like Allahabad, Puducherry and Mumbai.In the coming days, 'Hunar Haat' will be organised in Mumbai (December 2018), Baba Kharak Singh Marg, New Delhi (January 2019), and Goa (February 2019). PTI ASK DVDV