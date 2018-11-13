'Hunar Haat' proved to be employment exchange for artisans: Naqvi

New Delhi,Nov 13 (PTI)The Minority Affairs Ministry's 'Hunar Haat' initiative has proved to be an "employment exchange" for master artisans and craftsmen, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Tuesday said. The ministry is organising Hunar Haat at India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi fromNovember 14-27 and the minister will formally inaugurate it on Thursday, a statement from the minister's office said.The 'Hunar Haat' at Pragati Maidan is a part of series being organised in various parts of the country under a mission to provide market and opportunity to master artisans and craftsmen.Master artisans, including a large number of women artisans, from across the country are participating in the 'Hunar Haat' starting on Wednesday, Naqvi said.The artisans will bring with them very exquisite pieces of handicraft and handloom work products such as ajarakh, bagh print, bandhej, copperware, ceramic products, among others.Naqvi said the employment oriented programmes of the government such as 'Hunar Haat' have significantly encouraged and promoted the rich traditional heritage of master artisans which had been marginalised for a long time.He said 'Hunar Haat' has become a credible brand to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to Make in India, Stand up India, Start up India.During the last one year, 'Hunar Haat', organised at various parts of the country, has been successful in providing employment opportunities to more than 1 lakh 50 thousand artisans and other people associated with them, the statement said."Our target is to provide employment and employment opportunities to about 5 lakh people through 'Hunar Haat'," Naqvi was quoted as saying.Earlier, 'Hunar Haat' has been organised in several places like Allahabad, Puducherry and Mumbai.In the coming days, 'Hunar Haat' will be organised in Mumbai (December 2018), Baba Kharak Singh Marg, New Delhi (January 2019), and Goa (February 2019). PTI ASK DVDV