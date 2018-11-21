Hundreds bid adieu to Army jawan killed in Shopian encounter

Chandigarh, Nov 21 (PTI) Hundreds of people bid a tearful adieu to Army commando Vijay Kumar, killed in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir, whose mortal remains were consigned to flames in Haryana's Bhiwani district on Wednesday. Four Hizbul Mujahideen militants and the commando belonging to an elite para unit were killed on Tuesday in an encounter that took place in Shopian district. The mortal remains of the martyr were consigned to flames with full military honours at his native Sangwan village. Kumar's teenage son lit the funeral pyre. Kumar (37) is survived by his parents, wife and three children, including two daughters. A large number of villagers had gathered to pay their last respects to the valiant soldier. Haryana's Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma was also present at the martyr's funeral. PTI SUN SNESNE