Hundreds gather at Parliament Street to celebrate International Human Rights Day

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Hundreds of people from across the country, including prominent activists like Medha Patkar and Shabnam Hashmi, gathered at Parliament Street in central Delhi to celebrate the International Human Rights Day on Monday.Members of social movements, the civil society, representatives of Narmada Bachao Andolan, tribals from the Nilgiris and several others from different areas joined the activists.The participants sang patriotic songs and chanted slogans in support of the freedom of speech.The people have gathered to observe Jashn-e-Samvidhan, a celebration of dissent and resistance. It aims to celebrate the spirit of Constitution, the struggles of people and reassert the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, said Patkar of the Andolan."This celebration is a message that if our rights are not given then such a protest would be ignited that it would overthrow the government (out)," Patkar told PTI.Hashmi said there is a need to celebrate resistance, specially at a time when the voice of the poor and the needy is being curbed. PTI UZM ABHABHABH