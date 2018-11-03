Hundreds of passengers stranded near Jawahar tunnel in J-K rescued: Police

Srinagar, Nov 3 (PTI) Police Saturday rescued hundreds of passengers stranded near the Jawahar tunnel on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway which was closed due to heavy snowfall.An official said the rescue operation was still underway. "Hundreds of stranded passengers have been rescued from Jawahar tunnel in Qazigund and moved to safer places," he said.The arterial Srinagar-Jammu highway was closed on Saturday afternoon following heavy snowfall across the Kashmir valley. PTI MIJ IJT