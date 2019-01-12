Hundreds of stranded passenger vehicles cleared despite snowfall in JK

Banihal (JK), Jan 12 (PTI) Over 500 passenger vehicles were cleared Saturday despite snowfall which disrupted traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, officials said.The traffic on the 270-km highway was suspended around 11 am as a precautionary measure due to slippery conditions between Shaitani nallah and Verinag zig, leaving hundreds of Srinagar-bound vehicles stranded, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Traffic National Highway, Pardeep Singh Sen, told PTI.However, over 500 passenger vehicles which were left stranded between Banihal and Ramban were allowed to move towards Srinagar later in the day after authorities pressed men and machines to clear the snow which had accumulated on the ground around Jawahar Tunnel the gateway to Kashmir Valley.High altitude areas including Jawahar Tunnel experienced fresh snowfall, while plains were lashed by incessant rains during the day owing to a fresh western disturbance.Almost all the passenger vehicles were cleared, while efforts were on to clear the heavy vehicles carrying essential supplies to the valley including oil tankers, the officer said.He said the authorities are monitoring the weather situation and a decision to resume one-way traffic on the highway will be taken after clearance of all stranded vehicles.No fresh vehicle will be allowed to ply on the highway Sunday in view of inclement weather conditions, he said, adding that only stranded vehicles will be allowed to move. Currently, the traffic on the highway has been restricted to one side and plies alternatively between the two capitals cities of Srinagar and Jammu.PTI CORR TAS DPB