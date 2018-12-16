Hundreds of trekkers throng Mansar Great Trek fest in J-K

Jammu, Dec 16 (PTI) Hundreds of enthusiastic trekkers Sunday thronged Surinsar-Mansar twin lakes on the occasion of Mansar great trek festival here, an official spokesperson said.The occasion was marked by organising a trekking event on four different nature trails culminating at the Mansar lake, he said.Organised by Surinsar Mansar development authority under Mansar sunday series in collaboration with directorate of tourism, he said the trekkers were flagged off from Surinsar, Mahoregarh, Manwal and Baarigarh respectively.All the treks were manned by forest officials from the Department Of Wildlife, Directorate of Social Forestry and Territorial Forest Divisions under Eco Tourism Initiative, the spokesperson said.He said the trekking routes were opened after carrying out a recce of the nature trails by the Forest Department and its allied agencies.The aim of Eco Tourism Initiative was to promote adventure activities in a sustainable and eco-friendly manner, the spokesperson said, adding that the Wildlife Department has already introduced battery-operated vehicles at Mansar to reduce carbon footprints. PTI TAS KJ