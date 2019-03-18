Hunter Parrish joins 'Jane the Virgin' spin-off

Los Angeles, Mar 18 (PTI) Actor Hunter Parrish has been roped in to play the male lead in the upcoming "Jane the Virgin" spin-off. The new show, titled "Jane the Novela", features Jacqueline Grace Lopez as the protagonist, reported Deadline. Parrish will play Felix, a wealthy son who co-owns a vineyard with his mother Renata (Marcia Cross)."Jane the Novela" revolves around Jacqueline's character Estela, an art curator who has spent years playing it safe, until she finds out a shocking secret that changes everything and forces her to live a double life.The first season will take place in a Napa Valley vineyard.The show is described as a telenovela anthology series in which each season will be based on a different fictional novel written by Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) and narrated by the author herself. PTI SHD RDSRDS