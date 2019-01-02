Hurriyat chairman purifies Jamia pulpit after IS-flag ruckus

Srinagar, Jan 2 (PTI) Moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday led a protest march to the Jamia Masjid here against the desecration of the pulpit of the historic mosque last week. The Mirwaiz, who heads the Awami Action Committee, a constituent of the Hurriyat, led the march of his supporters from various walks of life from Rajouri Kadal and purified the pulpit where some unknown ISIS supporters had displayed the flag of the global terror outfit after Friday prayers on December 28. "Not only has the incident saddened the people of Kashmir, but there is growing demand for isolating these elements (ISIS supporters)," the Mirwaiz said, while addressing his supporters. He appealed to the people to beware of such divisive forces who are bent on creating sectarian divide in Kashmir. On Friday, group of youngsters, carrying ISIS flags, forcibly entered the Jamia Masjid and created a ruckus, evoking condemnation from the mosque's management committee and the separatists. PTI MIJHMB