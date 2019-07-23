Hurriyat welcomes Trump's offer to mediate on Kashmir

Srinagar, July 23 (PTI) The moderate faction of Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Tuesday welcomed US president Donald Trump's offer of mediation between Indian and Pakistan for resolution of Kashmir issue."People of Kashmir, being the most affected party in the conflict, have always strongly advocated resolution through dialogue at all levels and among India and Pakistan. Every effort and push in that direction is welcome," Hurriyat said in a statement.Trump claimed during his meeting with Pakistan premier Imran Khan that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested him to mediate on the Kashmir issue.The Ministry of External Affairs rejected Trump's remarks, saying it has been India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. The separatist amalgam said that the issue of Kashmir is a political one and humanitarian concern, "lingering for the past seven decades and needs to be resolved keeping both these concerns in view urgently".The Hurriyat said it will put to end decades-long political uncertainty, perpetual strife and endless pain and miseries for the people of the region.The Hurriyat said they seek a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue and that US and all other nations can play a role in asking both India and Pakistan to talk "and resolve the festering Kashmir conflict once for all". PTI MIJ SOMSOM