Hurun Stars of Bengaluru 2019 Hosted at Phoenix Kessaku

Phoenix Kessaku was where the action was during a recent Hurun Report event in Bengaluru BENGALURU, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Kessaku, Bengaluru's Ultra Luxury sky bungalows recently hosted Hurun Stars of Bengaluru 2019. Bengaluru's leading Business icons including TT Jagannathan of TTK Prestige, Mr. Nithin Kamath, Founder of Zerodha, Ajit Isaac, Chairman of Quess Corp, Sidharth Menda, Founder of CoWrks shared their experiences and insights of their journey so far. Hurun Report also recognized top industry firms with 'Industry Achievement awards' in the evening. Welcoming the guests, Arshia Ladak, Director Phoenix Kessaku, said, "We are extremely honored and proud to have hosted entrepreneurs who push the bar and keep creating benchmarks, as that is what we have achieved with Kessaku." About Phoenix Kessaku: Phoenix Kessaku means masterpiece in Japanese is an exclusive ultra-luxury offering by Phoenix Mills Ltd. at No 1, Dr. Rajkumar Road, Bengaluru. It's location makes the project close to the commercial district, international airport and other community facilities. This eye-catching, modern building is set within beautifully landscaped grounds and on first glance it truly exudes a feeling of luxurious living. Phoenix Kessaku's five exclusive towers: Sora, Niwa, Mizu, Faia and Zefa are inspired by the five natural elements where residents can enjoy uninterrupted, breathtaking views. Equipped with large airy rooms bathed in natural sunlight, these spacious homes comes with customized fit out and layout options, so you can choose as per your lifestyle. The facilities offered at the three on-site clubs: Midori - The Garden Club, Kaze - The Sky Club and Phoenix Club One, include a roof top jogging track, perfect to take in the city views together with an infinity pool. Other amenities feature a family friendly outdoor pool area together with multiple sports area. The project has recently received its Occupancy Certificate and is ready for handover. For more details visit www.kessaku.in (RERA registered)